It’s a girl! Baby born after Tampa flight lands at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NBC) – Here’s one way to bring in the Thanksgiving holiday giving birth at an airport.

This afternoon a woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

American Airlines officials say the baby was born shortly after flight 868 from Tampa landed in the queen city.

The Charlotte Fire Department and medic helped deliver the baby on the runway.

A baby being born at the airport or on an airplane is rare, according to WCNC. In the last five years, Medic said they have delivered five babies at the airport or on a plane.

Officials say the mom and baby are both doing well and have been transported to the hospital.