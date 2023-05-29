TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The city of Tampa is on a mission to expand bike lanes along several streets that have been deemed dangerous and sometimes deadly.

Tampa’s latest Quick Build project includes additional bicycle lanes and parking in one of Tampa’s high-injury corridors.

The innovative project includes a redesign of Avenida Republica de Cuba (14th St) from Columbus Drive to Lake Avenue in the V.M. Ybor Neighborhood.

The goal is to make the roadway safer for pedestrians and bicyclists in a growing commercial and residential area of Tampa.

Antonio Parga is a bicyclist who has become familiar with squeezing by the fast-moving traffic on 14th Street.

“A few weeks ago, I had to be on the sidewalk because it was too dangerous,” Parga said. “Now I can be in the bicycle lane, so it’s definitely a big improvement.”

The Quick Build program uses materials like paint, signs, and pavement markings to implement projects in a shorter time and at a lower cost compared to traditional methods.

The design for these projects draws on new, nationally recognized standards for safe street design.

As part of the City’s Vision Zero efforts, these quick-build projects focus on providing safety enhancements for all users.

The Vision Zero Action Plan identified several streets as part of the City’s High Injury Network.

The High Injury Network is the network of roads where most of the deadly and life-altering injury crashes occur.

This project proposes reallocating a vehicle travel lane to create a parking-separated bike lane.

This project will also add on-street parking and provide a comfortable and dedicated space for people to safely ride their bikes.

In Progress:

19th Street: Adamo Drive to Durham Street

Cleveland Street: RR Crossing West of Willow Ave to Parker Street

MacDill Ave: Green St to Columbus Dr

Morgan Street: Harrison Street to Brorein Street

Completed:

For more information, click here: https://www.tampa.gov/mobility/transportation/projects/quickbuild