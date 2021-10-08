‘It was scary’: Neighbor recalls hearing screams after Seffner house explosion that injured 2

Hillsborough County

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the house explosion in Seffner, which sent two people to the hospital.

The debris that scatters the street Friday was a reminder of the panic families on King Charles Circle felt Thursday afternoon when the explosion occurred.

“We actually thought something was falling through our roof. It made us duck inside our house,” Andria Jones told 8 On Your Side.

Neighbors say it wasn’t long before they realized what happened at the home. The right side of the house was completely blown off.

“At first it was hard to see because the smoke was so thick,” Jesadie Novo said. “All you see, pieces of the house, everything, falling apart.”

After the explosion, Novo said she quickly called 911 while another person rushed in to help the two injured individuals.

“They saw a man lying on the ground and he was bloody and they told him to stay down because of electric wires, then they heard the woman screaming for help,” Jones recalled.

“A sheriff and the neighbor pulled her out, and a neighbor pulled the man out of the debris too, as well,” the other neighbor said.

“It was scary, especially seeing them, that was scary,” Jones added.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s deputies, bomb squad and ATF are all investigating the blast.

