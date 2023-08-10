TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay area DJ is raising awareness about heat exhaustion after he collapsed while running at the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

DJ Scott Tavlin, known as “Scotty The Body” on Hot 101.5, said he decided to go for a run around noon on Sunday. The temperature around that time was 94 degrees, according to WFLA Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

Tavlin was several miles into his run when he started feeling unusual symptoms.

“It’s when I started really going slow that I still wasn’t able to get rest. I still wasn’t able to catch my breath, so I started walking and even walking I wasn’t able to catch my breath,” Tavlin said. “It only got worse and worse, to the point that walking had me sitting underneath a tree.”

Tavlin said he managed to walk to a pavilion on the Causeway in seek of help, but then the symptoms got worse.

“I collapsed, and I was like, ‘Okay I need help now’,” he said.

The DJ rehydrated and cooled off for several hours before he started feeling better.

“If it wasn’t able to get picked up by my girlfriend, I would’ve been in an ambulance,” Tavlin said.

Dr. Doug Ross, Chief Medical Officer at AdventHealth in Tampa said their facilities are seeing an increase in patients coming in with heat-related illnesses.

“We’ve had to some very aggressive cooling on patients who’ve come in with heat stroke and things like that,” Dr. Ross said.