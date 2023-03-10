TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An employee at a Tampa television station was arrested after having several images of child pornography and other obscene materials, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, deputies said they conducted a search in the area of Black Swan Court related to allegations against Scott Pfundheller, 57, of Seffner. Seffner was said to be an I.T. manager at Tampa’s local PBS member station, WEDU.

The sheriff’s office said detectives found five videos depicting obscene conduct involving animals and six computer-generated images and videos of child sexual abuse on Pfundheller’s electronics, which included over 40 hard drives.

“I cannot even begin to express my disgust and frustration in this incident,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “It’s unacceptable. I have to commend the incredible work of our Special Victim’s Section, who day in and day out, dedicate themselves to uncovering those who lurk behind their electronic screens. I hope this serves as a harsh reminder that these criminals aren’t safe to exploit children in any capacity. Our detectives will find out and they will be arrested.”

Pfundheller now faces six counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of film, distribute, or possess image or video of sexual activity with an animal, according to deputies.

Deputies are still investigating the situation and ask anyone with information to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 814-247-8200.