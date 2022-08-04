HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A victim and the husband of a murder victim is speaking out as he mourns the loss of his wife.

Deputies said the man’s cousin and the cousin’s girlfriend have been arrested in connection to killing two people last month. The cousin then tried to frame one of the victim’s for the other’s murder.

Investigators said Cornelio Negrete’s cousin killed his wife and another man. Negrete is in shock and disbelief while his two young kids are now motherless.

“I hate the world right now. I hate it so much,” Negrete said.

Negrete’s world was shattered by his own family.

“It’s crazy — crazy your own family would do something like this,” he said.

On July 18, after Negrete and his wife, Erica Aviles, returned to their Dover home from dinner, his world forever changed.

“I heard two gunshots. I heard my wife scream ‘come out,’” said Negrete. “She’s on the ground she’s like, ‘CJ go get a gun.'”

Aviles died in her front yard and Negrete was shot in the hip while their 7-month-old and 2-year-old were inside.

“I don’t hurt because what hurts the most is not seeing my wife no more — that’s what hurts the most,” said Negrete.

After shots rang out, Negrete said he saw someone driving off in his truck, which was later set on fire. Negrete’s cousin, Daniel Negrete, 27, and his girlfriend, Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, are now in jail for Aviles’ murder.

Fatima Garcia Avila and Daniel Negrete., (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

News Channel 8 asked Negrete what he thinks the motive is. “I would say I always had money in the truck,” he responded.

Negrete described his cousin Daniel as only coming around when he needed money.

“Why would you take my wife? I don’t understand it. I don’t understand it. When he needed help, she didn’t like the fact that she did, but she would help him out.”

Court records allege, Garcia Avila framed her ex-boyfriend and a witness told investigators: “had to use someone to take the fall … so who else better than my ex?

Garcia allegedly told the witness she had Antonio spend the night at her house, then gave him pills for a headache, hoping he would overdose. When that didn’t work, she called her boyfriend to come over and confront him. She said her boyfriend hit Antonio over the head with a firearm and shot him multiple times, despite her pleading for him to not to, the witness told investigators.

Eight days after Aviles’ death, Garcia Avila’s ex-boyfriend, Antonio Cuellar-Enriquez, was found shot to death at the Baker Creek Boat Ramp in Thonotosassa

Garcia said they tried to make his death look like a suicide, and that she wiped down the scene to get rid of their fingerprints. Then she took the victim’s phone and sent Aviles’ father a text to make it look like he killed her, according to the witness.

Negrete said even if justice is served, his wife was taken away from him.

“My best friend, my wife is gone,” said Negrete. “The mother of my kids will never be here.

Deputies arrested Garcia Avila and Daniel Negrete for their roles in both murders.

Garcia Avila is facing two counts of murder in the first-degree premeditated firearm – great bodily harm/death principal party to, two counts of murder in the first-degree premeditated firearm – great bodily harm/death conspiracy to commit, tampering with a witness, tampering with a witness (during first-degree murder.

Negrete has been charged with two counts of murder in the first-degree premeditated firearm – great bodily harm/death, two counts of murder in the first-degree premeditated firearm – great bodily harm/death conspiracy to commit, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and arson

“These senseless killings have forever changed at least two families,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Ending someone’s life cannot and should not be the answer to any situation. Detectives are still connecting the dots to determine the motive behind the two murders and if there are others involved. I pray that these arrests, while they won’t bring home their loved ones, will give the families affected some closure.”