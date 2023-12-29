TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It was a phone call Eric Sutton will never forget, saying his daughter had been shot and killed with her two young children in the home.

After spending Christmas without her, he wants answers and his daughter’s killer behind bars.

“From what they tell us, [she was] shot in the head, murdered,” he explained.

It was Halloween when police found a woman with upper body trauma at the Oakhurst apartments on North Boulevard in Tampa.

Her name was Dierra Sutton, and she was a mother of five.

“It just destroyed me. I just want answers,” Eric pleaded. “I want justice for my daughter.”

“I miss her,” he continued. “I miss her, and I know I can’t ever get her back. It’s heartbreaking.”

Her father is now speaking out, saying Tampa police tell him his youngest daughter was shot with her 9 and 2-year-old children in the apartment.

But going into the new year, they still don’t have anyone behind bars.

“No one is letting us know anything,” Eric said. “No one is letting us no anything; her kids are scattered everywhere.”

We took his plea for answers to Tampa police, who confirmed it was a homicide investigation and are following leads but wouldn’t release any other details.

“No one is taking initiative to keep in contact with the family, let us know where the case is,” Eric told 8 On Your Side. “Let us know what’s going on.”

“She was someone,” he continued. “She was someone special, someone special for all of us.”

This comes as a father mourns the loss of his daughter, fearing her killer is still out there.

“No one ever expects that,” he cried. “I don’t wish that on my worst enemy. I just want someone to have to answer for this because, come on, that’s just senseless.”

His message to the killer?

“You destroyed my life,” he said. “You destroyed my life.”

“Everyone who knew me and my daughter knows exactly what I mean,” he continued. “That was my daughter, but that was my partner.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-231-6130.