WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person was murdered in a domestic incident early Saturday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Sanchez Drive in Wimmauma just before 5:30 a.m. for a reported homicide.

The sheriff’s office said when they arrived, deputies found a man’s body that had upper body trauma. The details of his injuries were not released.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said the man’s death happened after a domestic situation turned violent.

“It is sickening to see a domestic situation tragically escalate into a brutal murder,” Chronister said. “The poor actions of one person have permanently and irreparably changed the lives of this family. Our hearts go out to the family during this time of unimaginable grief and loss.”

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies are looking for suspect Osmin Castillo, 21, for his involvement in the murder. If you know where he is, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

“There is no reason, no excuse, and no circumstance that justifies resorting to violence, especially between loved ones,” Chronister said. “To anyone out there who may be living in fear of domestic violence or suspects the potential for such a situation in their lives, please hear me loud and clear. You are not alone, and there is help available.”

Those who are victims of domestic violence can seek help at The Spring. To contact them, call 813-248-7233