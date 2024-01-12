TAMPA (WFLA) – State health officials in Hillsborough County said four bay area beaches are unsafe for swimmers.

For Vaj’Na Toms and her two little girls, when they are feeling crabby, they can always count on the beach to come out of their shells.



“So for my daughter’s sake, we just stopped coming to get in and we got more. So, we clean the beach and we come out here to feed the birds,” Toms said.



Ben T. Davis Beach is one of four beaches now under swim advisories due to high bacteria levels. The other three include Davis Island, Picnic Island, and Cypress Point. The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough said the water poses potential health risks based on the criteria for fecal indicator bacteria. But Toms said her girls just want to have fun.



“Mom, I want to get in, and I just let them know my babe, because we come down here, we pick up trash, and so if we’re picking up trash out, then that means that it’s not very clean to get in the water,” Toms said.

While the DOH does not recommend residents swim in the water of the affected beaches at this time, Toms said she is not letting the tide bring her down. She visits the beach three to four times a week.



“And so, you know, they understand, and now they just, they are okay. We are bringing their toys down here and just playing with the shells,” Toms said.

The health department said the bacteria derives from the stormwater runoff, pets, and human sewage.



“It would be so nice because when I first came out here, like you would see dolphins like literally in eye reach,” Toms said.

Health officials said the water is tested weekly and resampling will occur next Wednesday.

