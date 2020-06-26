ISIS supporter who planned attack on Honeymoon Island indicted on terrorism charges, DOJ says

TAMPA (WFLA) -A federal jury had indicted a Tampa man accused of trying to provide material support or resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).

According to court documents, Al-Azhari was an ISIS supporter who planned and attempted to carry out an attack on behalf of that terrorist organization.

Since at least 2019, Al-Azhari has consumed ISIS propaganda and spoken favorably about ISIS. Al-Azhari, who has a criminal history that includes prior terrorism charges in Saudi Arabia, acquired multiple firearms, including a Glock pistol and silencer.

Al-Azhari also expressed admiration for Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen and spoke of his desire to carry out a similar mass shooting. Additionally, Al-Azhari researched and scouted potential targets in the Tampa area, including beaches and the FBI Tampa Field Office.

Al-Azhari reportedly rehearsed portions of an attack and the statements he would make during and in connection with such an attack.

If convicted on all counts, Al-Azhari faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in federal prison.

