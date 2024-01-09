Related video: Verizon reinstates service for Palm Harbor family after 3 iPhones ordered on their account

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are a Verizon customer, you may have experienced issues with your phone service Tuesday morning.

According to Downdetector, more than 2,000 Verizon users reported an outage just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Users reported that they were having issues with their cell phones having no signal.

Verizon has not reported any issues in the area, according to its network status tracker.

Service was restored to some users around 10:15 a.m.

News Channel 8 reached out to Verizon to learn more about the outage.