TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 27-year-old Tampa woman who was reported missing Monday, died according to her family.

Teneisha Griffith, 27, of Tampa was reported missing to the Tampa Police Department last Monday. Authorities said she was last seen in the south Tampa area driving her white 2008 Nissan Altima.

Griffith’s family confirmed the death to 8 On Your Side. In a Facebook post, the family wrote that the “young charismatic, funny, and truly one of a kind individual” was lost “too soon.”

On Saturday, News Channel 8 learned the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office took over as the lead in the death investigation. Authorities did not immediately provide further details on the death.

“We’d like to thank the people of Tampa: The neighbors, the strangers, business owners and workers who have come forth to help in any way they could,” the post from Griffith’s family said. “Sadly, it is with a heavy and broken heart that we say Teneisha is no longer with us. Our family is irreparably broken.”

The family added, “to those wishing us well, and sending prayers, please continue to do so. We nee them.”