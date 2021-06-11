Shooter accused of killing man in busy Town ‘N’ Country intersection being questioned by investigators

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Investigators with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said they are talking to the shooter they say killed a man at a busy local intersection on Thursday night.

Natalia Verdina, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said deputies responded to the intersection of Waters Avenue and Anderson Road around 8:30 p.m. and found a man shot dead out side his vehicle.

“Immediately they made contact with the shooter who remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives,” Verdina told 8 On Your Side. “He’s being questioned.”

According to investigators, two cars headed westbound on Waters Avenue stopped at the traffic light. They said the victim exited his vehicle and the shooter fired the fatal shot from inside his own car.

8 On Your Side asked whether or not this was an instance of road rage.

“At this time, detectives are trying to figure out exactly what happened,” Verdina responded. “It does not appear that the two men knew each other.”

Detectives are questioning the shooter who stayed and is cooperating with the investigation, she added.

According to Verdina, investigators are also speaking with a number of witnesses and they try to identify the victim and figure out if the man was armed.