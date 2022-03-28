TAMPA (WFLA) – Investigators say sexual harassment allegations made against the chairman of Tampa’s City Council appear to be “credible and corroborated,” city officials said Monday.

According to a City of Tampa spokesperson, a city employee filed a complaint with Tampa’s HR department last August about City Council Chairman Orlando Gudes. The complaint was about “pervasive abuse and sexual harassment,” according to the city.

“The alleged sexual harassment did not include sexual advances, but rather frequent offensive conduct and abuse,” the statement said.

The city hired Trenam Law as an independent, outside law firm in September to investigate the “19 specific allegations.” The spokesperson says some of the allegations against Gudes included crude sexual statements, sexual gestures and derogatory comments about multiple women. Gudes was also accused of calling an employee “Celie” – the name of a character who is abused in “The Color Purple.”

According to the city, the law firm interviewed 20 witnesses and concluded “the employee appeared to be credible and found several of the allegations corroborated by witnesses.”

“Trenam concluded that 18 of the 19 allegations appeared more likely than not to have occurred,” the city statement said.

According to the city, Gudes and his attorney denied that the chairman engaged in unlawful behavior and denied all the specific allegations. Gudes also apologized for any words that caused the employee discomfort, according to the attorney.

Gudes’ attorney said the chairman and the employee, “had been longtime friends before he hired them and that in hindsight, some of his comments were inappropriate.”

In a memorandum of law drafted after reviewing the investigative report and the response from Gudes’ attorney, Thomas Gonzalez – the outside counsel for Tampa’s HR department – wrote that, “it is my conclusion that the claimant has provided evidence demonstrating that she suffered harassment based on her sex.”

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor issued a statement Monday saying she has no authority over Gudes, but would fire him if he was a city employee.

“Since Orlando Gudes is an elected official, I have no authority over him. However, if he were a city employee, he would be fired over these credible and corroborated sexual harassment revelations,” Castor said. “I know from many years in law enforcement that it takes a great deal of courage for a victim to make harassment and hostile work environment allegations against any supervisor, let alone one as powerful as a city council chairman.”

The City of Tampa says the employee can file a complaint with the state.