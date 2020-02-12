Investigation into teen’s shooting death at Tampa officer’s home now in hands of state attorney

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This week marks two months since deputies say 15-year-old Bradley Hulett was shot and killed inside a Tampa police officer’s home.

The wheels of justice have turned slowly in the teen’s Dec. 13 death. As of Feb. 11, no charges have been filed. The state attorney’s office on Tuesday indicated it could still be a while before it decides whether to press charges.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, four teens were at a Tampa police officer’s Fishhawk home when Hulett was shot. The teen was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

RELATED: Gun safety in spotlight after accidental shooting leaves 15-year-old dead in Lithia

Deputies say the three other teenagers lawyered up immediately and only two have interviewed with investigators. We also know from the sheriff’s office that the Tampa police officer has provided limited information through his attorney.

State Attorney Andrew Warren announced Tuesday his office will now complete its own independent investigation, which could include subpoenas in order to fill the gaps.

RELATED: State attorney to decide whether to file charges in teen’s shooting death at Tampa police officer’s home

The Hulett’s family attorney Anthony Rickman says many questions still remained unanswered.

“And if the facts justify that, then we anticipate prosecution occurring for somebody in that home whether it be the person who pulled the trigger or whether it be the person who stored the firearm,” Rickman said.

Hulett’s sister Ava addressed the Hillsborough County School Board last week, telling them she could no longer attend the same school as her brother’s “murderers.”

“Some of the boys involved are still not making statements to the police and attend Newsome High School,” Ava Hulett told the school board. “I was forced to walk past them in the hallway, watching the kid who pulled the trigger make out with his girlfriend. Seeing their faces.”

RELATED: Teens leaves Newsome HS, says she was forced to walk with brother’s suspected killer

She said seeing them gives her panic attacks and she had to leave school.

“My brother and family are victims, yet everyone is treating the people that brought the pain on us like they are the victims and they deserve support,” she said.

The school board’s attorney said they will take appropriate action if charges are filed against any student.

LATEST HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY NEWS: