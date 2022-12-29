TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the death of a woman who was found lying on the side of Interstate 275 early Christmas morning.

The Highway Patrol identified the woman Thursday morning as Stephanie Contreras, and said she lived in Dover and was from Plant City.

Troopers said Contreras was found lying on the shoulder of I-275, on the northbound side of the interstate, south of Dale Mabry Highway around 7 a.m. on Christmas Day. She had a “significant head injury” and road rash all over her body.

Source: The Florida Highway Patrol

Contreras died at an area hospital this week, leaving behind an 8-year-old daughter, 2-year-old twin daughters and an 1-year-old son, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol did not release any additional details about her death. They’re asking those with information about the case to call the Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800 or FHP (347), or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.