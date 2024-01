TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian died early Sunday morning after being hit by a car in Tampa, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said a car struck a man at the intersection of East Busch Boulevard and North 50th Street.

Officers said they attempted to save the man, but he died shortly after being taken to a hospital.

At this time, the crash is still being investigated, and the intersection is expected to be closed until 10:30 a.m.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.