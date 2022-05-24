DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot by deputies in Hillsborough County, authorities said.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the man, 35-year-old Dewayne Davis, was accused of shooting a relative at a property in Dover on April 20.

On Monday, deputies learned he was in the area where the shooting occurred and found him hiding in a shed underneath a large bean bag with a gun.

Body camera video provided by the sheriff’s office shows deputies ask him to drop the gun multiple times. He appears to surrender, then reaches for another firearm. You can hear the sound of gunshots.

Sheriff Chronister said the deputies, identified as Sergeant Jason Goff and Deputy Charles Perdomo, fired their guns and hit Davis multiple times in the upper torso.

As of this writing, Davisremains in critical condition at the Tampa General Hospital.

His girlfriend, Dana Rice is also facing charges in connection to the incident.

Investigators say the 31-year-old gave inconsistent information regarding his location.

She’s charged with obstruction and resisting and officer without violence.

No deputies were injured in this incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the incident.