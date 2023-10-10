TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the past two years, the Innings Festival has brought music lovers of all kinds to Raymond James Stadium, however, the event that combines baseball and music will not be returning next year.

“We had a great run at Raymond James Stadium but Innings Festival will not be returning to Tampa. Thank you for your support!,” the festival’s Facebook page read.

The festival previously brought in Green Day, Imagine Dragons, the Dave Matthews Band, and other popular artists since it kicked off in 2022.

Some residents and social media users have even speculated that the end of the Innings Festival is in part of St. Pete’s Reggae Rise Up taking place on the same weekend in both years the festival has been in Tampa.

Although the Innings Festival will be no more in Tampa Bay, the city plans to announce a new “major concert event” at Raymond James Stadium, leading some to speculate that a new festival may be on the horizon.

On Tuesday, Live Nation and the Tampa Sports Authority announced they’d be announcing more details on the “major concert event” during a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday.