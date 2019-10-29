Inmates transform veterans pod into art gallery at Hillsborough County Jail

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A cellblock for veterans has become somewhat of an art gallery at the Hillsborough County Jail

The sheriff’s office shared photos on Facebook, showing some of the murals and artwork created by the inmates in the jail’s new “veterans pod.”

“Who knew these veterans were so talented?” the post reads.

(Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)



The sheriff’s office said the inmates projected the murals on the wall, traced them with a pencil and painted them.

The murals garnered praise on social media, with more than 700 likes and dozens of shares.

“They are doing an outstanding job on the paintings plus the paintings look amazing,” wrote Paul Allen Jp.

“Amazing what these great men can do if only given a chance. They served our country. Life happens to the best people. Thank you for helping out our veterans,” wrote Janet Surrency.

LATEST STORIES: