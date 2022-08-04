TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County inmate faces additional charges after he allegedly tried to choke a deputy at the Falkenburg Road Jail Sunday.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Yohance Johnson, 22, faces a battery on a law enforcement officer charge.

HCSO said around 9:30 p.m. Johnson tried to choke a deputy from behind but they were able to quickly escape the hold. There were no weapons used and the deputy was not injured.

Johnson was originally in jail on stalking and written threat to kill or do bodily injury charges.