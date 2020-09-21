Inmate caught attempting to escape from Orient Road Jail after falling through ceiling

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted escape by an inmate Sunday afternoon at the Orient Road Jail.

Deputies say 27-year-old Shelby Hartley attempted to escape the jail by crawling through the jail ceiling thanks to assistance from fellow inmate 28-year-old Ashley Bryant.

During her attempted escape, Hartley fell from the ceiling to the ground suffering non-life-threatening injuries. A jail nurse rendered aid before Hartley was transported to a local hospital for her injuries.

Detectives say Hartley told the jail nurse: “I’m sorry, I was trying to get out. I was trying to get away.”

Hartley is charged with escape – failure to remain within limits of confinement and Bryant has been charged with aiding escape.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says the public has little to fear in regards to inmates escaping the Orient Road Jail.

“The security at our jails makes it nearly impossible for inmates to escape from within the facilities, the jail pods are contained and reinforced by concrete around each one. Fortunately, no other inmates or detention deputies were injured as a result of the shortsighted decisions these women made,” Chronister said.

This remains an active investigation.