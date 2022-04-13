TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a school bus crash Wednesday afternoon at the crossroads of East Fletcher Avenue and Livingston Avenue.

Authorities said children were on board the bus at the time of the crash. EMS was called to the scene to tend to injuries.

Deputies did not immediately say if any children were among the injured. The extent of injuries has yet to be reported.

