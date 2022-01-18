Improvements to U.S. 301 to cause road closures on Bloomingdale Ave, says FDOT

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Road improvements being made to U.S. 301 in Riverview will cause some road closures starting Friday, Jan. 21.

Florida Department of Transportation will start replacing the asphalt pavement with durable concrete at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Progress Boulevard/Bloomingdale Avenue on Friday, Jan. 21. The road closures will be implemented Friday night at 11:59 p.m.

“So essentially over the last couple of years we have had to go out there and resurface quite a bit every 3 to 5 years but by adding this concrete in place now it will really help cut down on all of our lane closures and maintenance out there,” said Kris Carson, spokesperson for Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT says the repaving portion of this improvement project to U.S. 301 will happen in Phases. Phase 1 will start on Friday causing road closures in the area.

“The first phase will reduce the number of travel lanes on US 301 and completely close a section of Bloomingdale Avenue between U.S. 301 and Robert Tolle Road for 14 days, weather permitting,” added Carson.

During this closure, motorists will detour around the work zone using Providence Road, Gornto Lake Road, Lumsden Road, Boyette Road, and Bell Shoals Road. Other roadways (Duncan Road, Riverview Drive, S. Kings Avenue, John Moore Road, and Bryan Road) may provide alternate routes if needed.

FDOT is working to make sure drivers are aware ahead of time and they should anticipate significant traffic delays and congestion on all nearby roads during this closure.

FDOT says this $21.3 million design-build project is repaving U.S. 301 between Lake St. Charles Boulevard and Progress Boulevard/Bloomingdale Avenue in Hillsborough County.

In addition to repaving the roadway and intersection improvements, this project is adding a sidewalk along the east side of U.S. 301 and widening the northbound I-75 on-ramp from U.S. 301. This improvement project is expected to finish by early 2023.