TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Stand-up comedian James “Murr” Murray, one of the stars of “Impractical Jokers,” is bringing his show “Murr Live” to his Tampa Bay Comic Convention appearance this weekend.

This year is Murray’s first appearance at the Tampa event.

“I’m so excited. The guys [of ‘Impractical Jokers’] and I have been to Tampa many, many times over the past 10 years on tour, but my first time at [Tampa Bay] Comic Con. My first time doing ‘Murr Live,’ my solo stand-up comedy show at Comic Con. It’s going to be awesome.”

Murrary said he and his castmates love the city so much, they have been trying to incorporate it in to their show, which airs on truTV. “Impractical Jokers” follows three comedians and friends as they embarrass each other in public with dare and challenges. At the end of every episode, the “loser” of the dare suffers a punishment in front of a celebrity guest.

“We love Tampa so much and we’ve been pitching a punishment involving Tampa for years and the network won’t let us do it. But the punishment, fans will know this, is called ‘Bus to Tampa.’ Here’s the idea, the loser of the episode, we handcuff to the back row of a Greyhound bus leaving from New York City to Tampa, and he’s got to just be on the bus, he can’t get off, he can’t go to the bathroom, he can’t eat, can’t drink, for 24 hours straight until the bus arrives in Tampa. And when he gets there, he gets off the bus and walks right on the stage to perform right in Tampa.”

In addition to signing autographs and taking photos with fans, the comedian will be hosting his own stand-up comedy show Friday night.

“The show is super interactive, it involves fans. The cool thing about ‘Murr Live’ that I’m doing Friday night at Tampa Bay Comic Con is I actually stick an earpiece in someone’s ear and actually send them out into the streets of Tampa, where we’ll see them on screen, and they have to do and say what I tell them to. It’s great!” Murray explained.

The Tampa Bay Comic Convention is offering deals on “Murr Live” tickets and general convention admission for Friday.

Murray stressed that the show is family-friendly.

“We play lots of games the guys and I play on tour. I tell lots of stories from the TV show, I show lots of videos, hidden camera challenges, just for the live show that you can’t see on TV,” he said. “Of course at the end of the show, I send someone out wearing an earpiece and they have to do and say what I tell them. We play ‘Impractical Jokers’ live.”

Season nine of “Impractical Jokers” is currently airing on truTV. Murray confirmed the crew has been filming season 10 for the past few months and it will debut next year.

Murray joins William Shatner, Gates McFadden, Paul Bettany, Dean Cain, Jason David Frank and more at the convention. He will be signing autographs all three days of the convention, in addition to a 3 p.m. panel on Friday and photo opportunities each day.

Tampa Bay Comic Convention will take place at the Tampa Convention Center from July 29 through July 31.

You can view the full list of Tampa Bay Comic Convention Panels online. Tickets for the convention are also available online. Day passes are available for $30 for Friday or Sunday and $40 for Saturday. Multi-day passes, as well as VIP passes, are also available. Children under 10 years old get in to the convention for free with the purchase of an adult pass.