WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida lawmakers moved forward with Senate Bill 1718 this week, which could crack down on the hiring of undocumented migrants.

The bill requires employers with more than 25 workers use E-Verify, a federal system that determines whether a person can legally work in this country.

It also brings consequences to those who transport or house an undocumented person.

Leaders at The Farmworkers Association of Florida say the bill could result in thousands of workers losing their jobs in the agricultural industry.

“There are about 500,000 farm workers in Florida, and I suspect that about 300,000 of them are undocumented,” said Neza Xiuhtecutli, the organization’s general coordinator and executive director.

Supporters say the bill, which is likely to become law, will help battle an influx of undocumented migrants entering Florida. However, Xiuhtecutli fears how farmers will operate.

“They are already struggling to find people to do the work, I think we would see a lot of crop loss,” he said.

Wimauma community leader, Ileana Cintron says the bill could inspire more farmers to push for the Federal H-1B Visa Program, which allows people from other countries to live and work in America.

“Farmers are organized to push the federal government to expand those types of services and visas, so they can have access to that labor force,” said Ileana Cintron with Enterprising Latinas.

