TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Imagine Dragons and Dave Matthews Band will headline the second edition of Innings Festival at Raymond James Stadium Grounds during the Grapefruit League’s spring training in March.

The announcement for the festival, which takes place March 18-19, was made Tuesday.

The two-day festival will feature over 15 artists across three stages, with no overlapping sets. Other performers include Weezer, Pitbull, The Avett Brothers, Japanese Breakfast and more.

There will also be curated local fare, family-friendly activities and appearances by Major League Baseball greats like John Kruk, Wade Boggs, Goose Gossage and more. There will also be a live taping of “Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster,” an on site talk show with MLB players and musicians.

One-day, two-day general admission, general admission plus, VIP and platinum tickets will be available on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. online. Kids under seven years old get in for free with a ticketed adult.