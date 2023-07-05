YBOR CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — It was the end of another successful Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday night, the first one Peter Murray and his neighbors spent in their new homes on 18th Street in Ybor City.

While the group of eight or so parents and kids relaxed on Murray’s porch, a white truck slowed down in front of the house.

Murray’s Ring doorbell camera caught what happened next — someone threw a lighted mortar, a trail of flame, out of the truck, where it bounced, hit a cooler on the porch and landed in the mulch in front of the house, exploding in front of everyone.

“It’s one of those things that happens so quickly, there’s nothing that you can do except be in disbelief,” Murray said.

Though Murray tried to chase the truck down, he couldn’t get a license plate number.

“This neighborhood is going to be something great,” Murray said. “But there are individuals that make decisions that reflect poorly on the entire neighborhood and give the entire neighborhood a bad name.”

The cries and screams heard in the video came from Dominique Padgett’s two young children.

“I’m very traumatized and still very emotional,” Padgett recalled. “But I was trying to keep it together for me, my kids and everything.”

Padgett said she went over to the mortar initially to throw it back out, but it was too late.

“One right here, there’s a burn right there, one right there,” Padgett counted her burn marks, about a dozen in total.

Now, she can’t walk without limping and went to the hospital, where X-rays revealed metal shards in her legs.

“I think that’s why it’s so traumatizing and emotional,” Padgett said of the explosion in the family neighborhood. “Because we work so hard, but it just gets turned around.”

Murray said another person was burned on their foot.

Tampa police said they are investigating the incident and ask anyone with video or information to send it in. Police are looking at felony charges.