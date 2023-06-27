HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Van Ayres has begun his new role as the leader of the seventh largest school district in the country.

On Tuesday morning, the Hillsborough County School Board unanimously approved Ayres’ contract to replace Addison Davis as interim school superintendent.

“I’m ready to start and lead today,” Ayres said.

During the meeting, board member Dr. Stacy Hahn made a motion to bump up Ayres start date from July 15 to June 27.

“He’s been at Superintendent Davis’ side the last three years, every step of the way and superintendent Davis has been a great mentor to him,” said Dr. Hahn.

The board approved the motion unanimously.

Superintendent Ayres has been with Hillsborough County Schools for 26 years. He even graduated from Jefferson High and later became principal.

“To build upon Mr. Davis, his leadership, we have a five-year strategic plan that focuses around really number one priority for me is the culture of our school district, academic excellence, physical and operation responsibility, and really exceptional talent,” said Ayres.

Davis, who took the job before the pandemic started in January 2020, resigned earlier this month.

“It’s hard for me because I still have this word to fight for children and fight for the community in this county, but I know they’ll be in good hands with Mr. Ayres,” Davis said.

Davis said he looks forward to the start of his next journey.

“I’m leaving everything open,” said Davis. “I got a lot of offers from the public and private sector so I’m going to see I’m going to take a couple weeks off to let my hair down.”



Dr. Hahn calls it a friendly transition of power.

“I think given the amount of years superintendent Ayres has had in the community, just as a member of the community and in the school district, he’s well equipped to handle any challenge that come forward,” Dr. Hahn said.

The start of the new school year at the top of everyone’s mind, and so is filling the district’s nearly 1,000 vacancies.

“We have aspired to be one of the greatest school districts in the nation, so to have this opportunity to be able to work with this community to make the school district the best,” said Ayers.

Davis said he’s ready to return home back to northeast Florida to be with his family who already moved back. Davis’ last day with the district is July 14.

The board members discussed their search for a permanent replacement. They will hold a workshop in three months to establish a timeline. That’s when they’ll decide if they will search nationally or within the state.