WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Illinois man died Monday evening after he was hit by an SUV on U.S. 301 near Wimauma.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 62-year-old man from Wood River, Illinois was trying to cross the highway just north of State Road 674 when he was hit by a GMC SUV driver.

The man died at the scene.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.