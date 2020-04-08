1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. DeSantis delays Pasco municipal elections due to COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

‘I’ll take a look’: Trump asked about pardoning Tiger King Joe Exotic during coronavirus briefing

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – During his daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, President Donald Trump was asked whether he would consider pardoning Tiger King Joe Exotic.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joe Maldanado, is serving 22 years in prison after being convicted of animal abuse and a murder-for-hire plot involving Carole Baskin. Baskin owns Big Cat Rescue in Tampa.

During the briefing, which was supposed to be about the coronavirus crisis that’s currently impacting the country, a New York Post reporter asked the president if he would pardon Joe Exotic.

“There’s been a show on Netflix called Tiger King,” the reporter, identified on Twitter as Steven Nelson said. “(Joe Exotic) is asking you for a pardon, saying he was unfairly convicted. Your son yesterday jokingly said that he was going to advocate for it.”

Nelson was apparently referring to an interview Donald Trump Jr. did on Sirius XM.

“Which son? Must be Don,” the president answered. “I had a feeling it was Don.”

The president went on to say that he knows nothing about the show and asked what the reporter thought about Joe Exotic’s claim that he was wrongly convicted.

“Are you recommending a pardon? As a reporter you’re not allowed to do that,” President Trump said before asking another reporter his opinion.

The second reporter said, “I’m not weighing in on Tiger King.”

“I’ll take a look,” Trump said before shifting focus back to coronavirus.

Joe Exotic’s story has recently come back into the spotlight thanks to a docuseries on Netflix called Tiger King. The show features the years-long feud between Baskin and Exotic over the care and treatment of large animals.

The show has also brought back interest in the disappearance of Baskin’s ex-husband, Jack “Don” Lewis. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has taken advantage of that interest and is now asking for new tips on Lewis. The sheriff recently said he was receiving six tips a day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

a Clearwater community sings "God Bless America" together every night

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Clearwater community sings "God Bless America" together every night"

Are Medical Reserve Corps in Tampa Bay ready for pandemic peak?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Are Medical Reserve Corps in Tampa Bay ready for pandemic peak?"

Trump on Joe Exotic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump on Joe Exotic"

evan unemployment benefits coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan unemployment benefits coronavirus"

Local university using 3D printers to produce face shields for healtchare workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local university using 3D printers to produce face shields for healtchare workers"

Vehicles towed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vehicles towed"

Recovered COVID-19 patients give plasma to aid in treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovered COVID-19 patients give plasma to aid in treatment"

Coronavirus pandemic having direct impact on Tampa real estate market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus pandemic having direct impact on Tampa real estate market"

El Paso man arrested on Possession of Child Pornography after uploading obscene photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso man arrested on Possession of Child Pornography after uploading obscene photos"

New peak date

Thumbnail for the video titled "New peak date"

Panera to sell grocery items during COVID-19 crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panera to sell grocery items during COVID-19 crisis"

Gov. DeSantis says hydroxychloroquine coming to state, CDC changes guidance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis says hydroxychloroquine coming to state, CDC changes guidance"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss