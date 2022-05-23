TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – IDEA Public Schools will offer free meals to all children this summer, including breakfast and lunch.

Any child age 18 and younger can receive free meals. Meals will be served in the cafeterias at both IDEA Victory in North Tampa (11612 N Nebraska Ave.) and IDEA Hope in Tampa (5050 E 10th Ave.).

Meals will be served Monday through Friday beginning May 31 through July 22. Food service will be closed on federal holidays and from June 27 through July 1.

Breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10 a.m. to noon.