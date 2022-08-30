TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— A bull escaped at the Gus Trent Horse Ranch Rodeofest over the weekend causing panic among guests.

Christopher Thornton was camera-ready when the bull escaped a pen and ran rampant towards the bleachers during a bull riding performance.

“The announcer was telling people to calm down. People in front of me weren’t sure if they should move, because they didn’t know if it was going to come up the actual stadium or not,” Thornton explained.

A sight Thornton shared that he was shocked to see during his first time attending a rodeo.

“It was really exciting. Really cool. I wasn’t expecting that to say the least,” he said.

Something else those in attendance weren’t expecting was when a cowboy captured the animal with a lasso.

“He must have just like jumped into the action and like literally roped over the fence, which is very impressive,” Thronton said.

8 On Your Side reached out to the Gus Trent Rodeofest concerning the bull escape. The organizer said no one was injured, but they declined to provide further comment.