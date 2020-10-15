‘I see him as a hero’: Hillsborough student expresses gratitude after school resource deputy saves him during seizure

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County high school student is alive today and it’s all thanks to the quick thinking of a school resource deputy.

Daniel Nieves has a hard time watching the school security footage. The video shows Daniel lying on the cafeteria floor of Strawberry Crest High School on Monday.

Daniel had a seizure during lunch, and within seconds, it was over. He was back.

“It’s a lot to take in,” Nieves said. “It’s like wow, this actually happened.”

When School Resource Deputy Pedro Colon got the call on his school radio, he bolted into action.

Luckily, he was only about 100 feet from the cafeteria.

“I noticed that he had stopped breathing, he wasn’t breathing at the time,” Colon said. “I started CPR and chest compressions until he started breathing on his own.”

School security footage shows a calm deputy, taking action and advantage of the skills learned in training for these very situations.

“I see him as a hero,” Nieves said.

This hero isn’t taking much credit, only “doing his job,” Colon says.

“I’m relieved to see him doing much better, back to his normal self,” said Colon. “I’m just happy that he’s here with us.”

Although Nieves doesn’t remember much of what happened that day, he knows how lucky he was to be close to those who could help.

“Had I not been in that lunch room, I wouldn’t be here today,” he said.

