TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Travel woes continues across the county because of a winter storm.

The FAA issued ground stops at several airports in the northeast on Tuesday due to the weather and warned thunderstorms in the southeast could add to the disruption.

As of Tuesday at 5 p.m. TPA saw 45 cancellations and 201 delays out of its 439 scheduled flights.

The Smith family wrapped up their Clearwater vacation and came to the airport early knowing their flight to Washington state had been delayed.

“There’s two flights, the first flight is delayed and we don’t know if we can get to the next flight or if the next flight is even happening,” Claire Smith said.

Smith and her dad, Michael, waited as her mother tried to get the family on another flight home.

“It’s not fun, it’s a hassle, but this is life and if you want to fly anywhere just be prepared for cancellations, Michael Smith said. “That’s the way it works.”

Extreme winter weather continues to wreak havoc for travelers.

“The weather where we are — the highest been 10 and the lowest like -16,” Claire Smith said.

It’s been a nightmare for Andrea Locano, who’s traveling to Nevada from Tampa.

“I really want to go home,” she said.

Locano is now left waiting.

“Yesterday my flight was canceled, then I came here to the airport, it was canceled,” she said. “Then I had to book another flight and it was delayed. I’m stressed about the situation.”