Warning: This video may contain graphic content that may disturb some viewers.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 911 call from the wife of Miami-Dade Police Director, Freddy Ramirez, has been released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

During the 6-and-a-half-minute call, the wife is heard screaming on the phone with an operator begging for someone to help and to quickly arrive on the scene.

“Oh my god help me! Oh my god help me please!” she is heard screaming.

Ramirez suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound on a Tampa roadside on July 23 after attempting to resign from his job just days prior.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 call was placed at 9:16 pm. near mile marker 244 on Interstate 75.

The wife was on the side of the road next to him while she speaks with the 911 operator.

“I need you to take a deep breath and tell me what happened,” the operator said.

“Please help me now! I need help now!” the wife screams.

At one point during the call, she is heard telling the operator that Ramirez ran into traffic.

“Don’t run after him, I need you to stay away from him,” the dispatcher tells her. “Don’t go after him you hear me?”

The operator attempts to calm the wife down and instructs her to grab a clean cloth or towel to place behind his head to control his bleeding. But she tells the dispatcher that he is not letting her.

“Where are they?’ she’s heard asking the operator.

After four minutes, emergency crews arrived and assisted Ramirez. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he has undergone multiple surgeries.

As of this report, Ramirez remains hospitalized.