‘I just need for everyone to pray for him’ Family prays for recovery after son turns into oncoming boat

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Lex Sammons is a loving father and son who came out to enjoy the Hillsborough River, but now his family hangs on hoping he’ll survive this gruesome accident.

Kimberlee Sammons remembers the moment she got the call that her son, riding a jet ski, turned into an oncoming boat and was run over.

“I knew it was bad. I knew it was bad. His girlfriend was telling me. It was bad,” says Kimberlee.

Lex was rushed to St. Joseph’s where he is in critical condition. He has fractures on his face, lacerations to his legs, and is missing part of his skull.

“He’s been hanging in there now for 24 hours so that’s a good sign for sure,” says Kimberlee.

His mother describes Lex as a good guy. He loves his young daughter and his girlfriend’s daughter as well. The 30-year-old is happy high among the trees where he works as a trimmer or when he can ride dirt bikes. A passion her three sons shared along with her husband who died of cancer just over a year ago.

“My boys have kind of been helping with me and been there for me. I just can’t lose my son right now. I can’t.”

Now she asks for one thing as they enter the beginning of a medical nightmare that could take months.

“I just need for everyone to pray for him so he can make a full recovery,” says Kimberlee.