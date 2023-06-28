TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At 3:03 a.m. on June 28, Donald Santini arrived at the Orient Road Jail in the custody of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, accused of strangling Cynthia Wood in 1984 and leaving her body in a Riverview drainage ditch. In the weeks before, however, he wrote me two letters in response to my requests for an interview.

In the first letter, titled “Media Speach [sic],” dated June 15, the 65-year-old listed out six different points as being reasons why he left town, why the case won’t go his way and why he feels unsafe in Florida, among other topics.

“Things are not as they seem,” Santini wrote. “I feel I am being set up.”

In the second letter addressed to me, dated June 19, he spoke more personally about his family and Cynthia’s family.

“I’ve listened to my wife and granddaughter, cry and scream with hurt,” Santini wrote. “Feeling that they may never see me again. I can hardly talk without crying.”

He also addressed Wood’s family, though he calls her Cindy.

“My heart goes out to Cindy’s family,” Santini wrote. “For all the pain, hurt and lonelyness They must be feeling, for 40 year’s.”

But a criminal justice professor at Saint Leo University questions Santini’s motives.

“That letter is the first stage of his attack on the prosecution,” said Joseph Cillo who reviewed the letter. “That’s a letter trying to control how you think and what you think and how you view the case.”

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Santini was found earlier this month in San Diego County after being on the run for 39 years. He was extradited from the county jail on the evening of June 27.

“It’s about, ‘You don’t understand, I’m really a victim here,'” Cillo explained. “‘You really don’t understand, I’m not ever going to get a fair trial.'”

Cillo said any preserved DNA and fingerprint evidence will be crucial in this case, since witnesses may have forgotten information or passed away.

“The evidence is going to be difficult because of the age of the evidence,” Cillo said. “The witnesses and what they recall.”

Santini was the last person seen with Wood, who believed she was going on a date with him while she was going through a divorce with her husband, according to the sheriff’s office and 8 On Your Side’s previous reporting.

“By him sending you such a letter,” Cillo said. “He’s setting the stage that you produce that letter to the public, they’re going to get a side and a story that, believe it or not, some may relate to.”

According to the sheriff, Santini was found through investigative means and charged with first-degree murder. The sheriff’s office has sent multiple Collateral Lead Investigation Requests to districts in Texas, California and Thailand over the years.

The sheriff said Santini served time in prison for raping a woman while he was stationed in Germany and was wanted in Texas for aggravated robbery. Santini has been relocated to the Falkenburg Road Jail where he awaits trial.