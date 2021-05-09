HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Kimberly Williams, the owner of Fade Station in Tampa, is counting her blessings after her barbershop turned into a crime scene Saturday afternoon.

Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies say there was an argument inside the business, and Avondre Victor, a 27-year-old convicted felon, pulled out a gun. Williams says before she could run away, Victor shot her.

“Never in a million years thought it would happen to me,” Williams said. “I’ve never been more grateful in my life to be alive and to thank the Lord I was able to get five, six bullet holes in me and still survive.”

Williams said her friend was also shot. She believes Victor her friend had a problem with each other.

“Me and him were cool. I’ve cut his hair, we’ve done music together, so for him to do that to me. I didn’t understand why he shot me,” Williams said. “My overall concern was for everyone else, my clients, he just opened fire, he didn’t care who he killed.”

Investigators say Victor fled the scene and drove away, but crashed his SUV a few minutes later. Then he started running.

At some point, before deputies caught up with him, he shot himself in the leg, authorities said.

“This suspect is a convicted felon and is no stranger to jail time, which he will again face following today’s shooting,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “He has shown a blatant disregard for human life and is facing charges of aggravated battery and felon in possession of a firearm as a result of his unlawful actions. I want to commend our detectives who pieced together what happened today from two separate scenes.”

“I forgive you, God bless you, and I hope for a better path because the one you’re on, it’s not one I would want any young man to walk down,” Williams said. “I’m not going to let one person stop me but I don’t want him to get out and do this to anyone else at all.”

Williams believes someone also stole her dog during the ordeal. She’s hoping someone comes forward with information.