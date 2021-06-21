‘I did kill Kenyatta Barron’; Oneal admits to girlfriend’s slaying in closing argument

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ronnie Oneal, the man facing the death penalty for the death of his girlfriend Kenyatta Baron and 9-year-old daughter Ron’Niveya Oneal, admitted to his girlfriend’s death during closing arguments Monday.

“I did kill Kenyatta Barron, but I want you to tell it like it is if you’re gonna tell it,” Oneal said, shouting to prosecutors.

O’Neal demanded that he be allowed to act as his own attorney I after his public defenders refused to use a “stand your ground defense” in his trial.

Oneal has maintained in his trial that he killed Barron in self-defense. He also claimed that evidence had been fabricated and manipulated to make him guilty of the crime.

During his closing argument, the presiding judge had to reel Oneal multiple times for foul language and his manner of addressing prosecutors.

