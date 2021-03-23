‘I could feel it’: Tampa woman opens holistic store in Seminole Heights after finding long-lost friend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A store selling crystals, sage, books and more is now open in Seminole Heights.

Earth Angel Gifts is owned by Lysa Bozel, who also offers awareness and life coaching in addition to the gifts and jewelry she sells at her store. She said the store is based upon the five Chinese elements of wood, water, metal, earth and fire, which when brought together, “creates a harmonious environment.”

“We sell incense. We sell crystals….We have 20 different types of sage. We sell books. So anything that really can communicate your desires to the universe is really what the store is for,” Bozel said.

Bozel had an interesting journey to open her store in Tampa. She is a California native, but she told WFLA she knew about 10 years ago she needed to find a long-lost friend from her home state.

That man is now her husband. They met when Bozel was just 14 years old and he was a senior in high school. She explained he left California abruptly in 1978 and moved to Tampa.

“About 10 years ago, I hired a private investigator to find him and track him down. We ended up seeing each other and we got married exactly [a year] to the day that we saw each other on Sept. 23,” Bozel explained. “So I believe I really manifested that whole situation. I got emotionally involved with the idea of being with him and through all the challenges, we ended up together.”

She said the way to owning Earth Angel was also an interesting story.

“The first law of the universe is trans-mutation of energy. So it will happen, the more you think about it, the more you get emotionally involved, it will trans-mutate into physical form. So just like this business,” she said. “I was calling an employee named Ben that had a flat tire and I ended up calling Ben who owned this store. I had been a customer.”

She said that Ben thought she was calling because the store itself was for sale. Having a feeling the sale would fall through, Bozel told him to let her know about it.

“Because I could feel it, vibrationally,” she said.

After paying a visit to the store when it was closed, the sale fell through the day of, and the owner gave her a call.

She said they really knew the sale was “meant to be,” because she loves Hello Kitty, and the owner’s cousin gave him a Hello Kitty-fashioned key to the store when it initially opened.

“He handed it to me and said, ‘I knew it was yours all along,’” she said.

Bozel is working to add more to services to the store. She’ll begin to do a treatment called “the healy” very soon.

“We’re all energy. So it’s very good for depression, anxiety, fibromyalgia, Epstein-Barr [virus], chronic fatigue. It has 144,000 different frequencies. So we’ve got a waiting list for that, I’m going to start that in about two weeks,” she said.

The store is located at 4222 North Florida Avenue, Suite B, and is open every day but Monday and Tuesday.