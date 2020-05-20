‘I came from a mindset… telling myself I couldn’t do it’: Plant City teen never thought he would graduate

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Wesley Ramseur loves taking funny Snapchat photos. But behind the fun filters is an 18-year-old who doubted everything about himself.

Ramseur’s doubt led to him making bad decisions and wrong choices.

He didn’t think he would ever graduate. But he finally made it and it’s all thanks to his dad! He was brought Simmons Career Center in Plant City and that move changed his life.

“It was challenging. I came from a mindset, telling myself I couldn’t do it,” Ramseur said.

Because of that, he said he moved from school to school acting out and barely attending classes. Then one day his dad saw Simmons and pulled in, and that turned his life around.

“I’m extremely grateful for everybody I have in the school… all my teachers because if it wasn’t for them I don’t think I’d be done right now,” he said.





Ramseur’s parents got divorced when he was just 11 and he’s been with his father since. That sometimes meant moving around when his dad found work.

Although his dad moved to Orlando, Ramseur stayed in Plant City with his sister so he could complete high school.

“To get to this point now, the journey to get to this point to see him graduate… I’m extremely proud of him, with everything… with all my heart. The ups and downs we been through,” said Ross Ramsuer.

Now, the Snapchat photos are replaced by this cap and gown picture of success.

So, what’s next? Ramseur wants to become a manager at his current job and he has plans to become a phlebotomist.

His dad, all smiles about the man his son is becoming.

“Oh man I’m so proud of him,” Ross said.

“It’s the best feeling in the world right now,” Wesley said.

Ramseur’s dad and sister are all smiles and can’t wait to see him actually walk across that stage.

