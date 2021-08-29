‘I about fainted’: Spring Hill nurse wins car at Hard Rock Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Duane Kelloway said he and his wife go to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa often just to have a little fun. He never expected to be the winner of the day during Saturday’s visit.

”I hit the lottery this week,” Kelloway said.

His favorite game, a two-cent machine, is to thank for changing his life.

”I was spinning, spinning. Then I saw the… come across ‘Wild Wild Wild Wild’ box and I was like oh my god I just hit the major which was $2,000 jackpot,” he said.

This wasn’t a normal win. His jackpot hit a billion-dollar milestone for the casino, so he was given two options.

”I could either get 10-times my jackpot which would’ve been $24,000 or this 2022 X7 BMW worth $112,000. I about fainted,” he said.

Of course, he chose the car.

”I couldn’t believe it. I was just… thought I was going to pass out,” Kelloway said.

He told 8 On Your Side this win means the world to him, especially after this tough year.

Kelloway is an operating room nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lutz, where they’ve been treating COVID-19 patients around the clock.

“We thought we were heading on the downturn and now all of a sudden we’re back in the mess again,” he said.

The casino helps him clear his mind.

”It’s a release. It’s an escape. It just gets you away to decompress for a couple of hours,” he said.