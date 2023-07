SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — Interstate 4 in Seffner is shut down after a truck overturned following a crash.

The crash happened just before 3:45 a.m. Friday near North Kingsway Road (mile marker 10) on the westbound lanes of I-4.

The road is completely blocked as crews are working to clean up debris from the overturned truck.

It will likely be closed for hours due to the cleanup.

It is not known if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.