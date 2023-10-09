TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Interstate 275 reopened after a six-car crash shut down all southbound lanes Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. near Dale Mabry Highway.

Troopers said an SUV driver traveling in the southbound lanes was driving recklessly and passing on the shoulder. The driver caused a six-car crash, according to FHP.

After the crash, the SUV caught fire and the driver was seriously injured. It is not known if any of the other drivers were hurt in the crash.

Drivers should expect delays for the next one to two hours.

Traffic was being diverted off at exit 41A.

