TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A stretch of I-275 was reopened Sunday in Tampa after it was temporarily shut down for emergency road work Saturday evening.

All southbound lanes of I-275 were shut down at Busch Boulevard Saturday around 7 p.m. According to a previous report, Tampa police said the shutdown was caused by potential “erosion damage” in the area of Yukon Street.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation told 8 On Your Side the plan was to get all of the southbound lanes back open and just have the shoulder of the road closed.

By Sunday morning, cameras showed no signs of traffic as drivers traveled freely across all three lanes.