I-275 is one of the most congested roadways in America, study finds

Hillsborough County

Traffic backed up on I-275

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you commute from St. Petersburg to Tampa you probably already know there is a lot of congestion!

According to transportation analytics company INRIX, Interstate 275 between St. Petersburg and North Tampa Street was the seventh most congested road in 2019.

On average Tampa Bay drivers added an average of 15 minutes to their commute a day with 60 hours a year! Even with I-275’s inclusion on the most congested roads list Tampa remains absent among the most congested cities list.

California had the top two congested roads with Interstate 5 and US 101 with New York and Chicago also had two roads on the list.

The most congested U.S. city is Boston followed by Chicago, Philadelphia, New York and Washington, D.C., in that order.

