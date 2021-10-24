I-275 construction begins Monday; when and where you need to avoid

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Starting Monday, part of I-275 in Hillsborough County will be under construction as work begins to expand a stretch of the interstate.

Sunday was the final day all lanes of I-275 will be open all day. Kris Carson with the Florida Department of Transportation said it needs to happen.

‘This project is overdue … it will help with capacity improvements out there,” Carson said.

Beginning Monday, construction crews will start an $85 million project to add northbound and southbound lanes between the I-4 interchange and Hillsborough Avenue.

The construction will mostly impact evening and early morning drivers, so if you want to avoid the congestion here’s the most vital information: the daily lane closures will be from 9:00 pm until 6:30 am.

“There’s a lot of congestion in that area, clearly so many people are moving to Florida, moving to the Tampa Bay area which is a great thing for our economy, but it doesn’t really help with congestion,” Carson said.

The project is expected to take four and a half years, with a completion date of 2026. Not everyone thinks this is the right solution to the problem.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to be hectic for us within this community,” said Mauricio Rosas with the Old Seminole Heights Neighborhood Association. “Let’s reduce the number of cars on the road, that’s the real conversation.”

You can voice your concern or approval at the FDOT public meeting on the project scheduled for Nov. 4.