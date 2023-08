TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Waterfront streets in Tampa are experiencing major flooding due to Hurricane Idalia.

The city of Tampa is urging drivers to not travel through flooded waters.

Westshore Boulevard, Bayshore Boulevard and the Hillsborough River have all been impacted by flooding.

Drivers can report flooding by calling Tampa’s Emergency Hotline at 833-872-4636.

To check the city’s flood map, click here.