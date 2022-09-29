PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A video shows a washed-out roadway in Plant City after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage across Florida.

The video posted by @nhlcatie shows a dirt road destroyed near Medard Park.

“I don’t think that’s suppose to be like that,” @nhlcatie tweeted.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm. The storm brought 150 mph winds, more than 10 feet of storm surge and over a foot of rain to parts of southwest Florida.

More than 2 million Floridians were without power after the storm passed.